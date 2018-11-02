BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) PT Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Barclays from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 11,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $845,757.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,777,152. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

