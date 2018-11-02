bitEUR (BITEUR) Market Cap Tops $124,945.00

bitEUR (CURRENCY:BITEUR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, bitEUR has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitEUR has a market cap of $124,945.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of bitEUR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitEUR token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00018174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00149975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00251978 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $624.98 or 0.09787597 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

bitEUR Token Profile

bitEUR’s total supply is 107,706 tokens. bitEUR’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitEUR is bit.ly/BitShares_EURO

Buying and Selling bitEUR

bitEUR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitEUR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitEUR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitEUR using one of the exchanges listed above.

