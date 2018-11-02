Bitcoin Red 24-Hour Volume Hits $125.00 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Red has a market cap of $106,942.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

