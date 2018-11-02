BitCoal (COAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $30,742.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.01664179 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016114 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009320 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

