Birner Dental Mgmt Services (BDMS) versus U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Critical Review

Birner Dental Mgmt Services (OTCMKTS:BDMS) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Birner Dental Mgmt Services has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Birner Dental Mgmt Services and U.S. Physical Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birner Dental Mgmt Services $60.71 million 0.28 -$2.64 million N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $414.05 million 3.46 $22.25 million $2.08 54.33

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Birner Dental Mgmt Services.

Profitability

This table compares Birner Dental Mgmt Services and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birner Dental Mgmt Services -4.93% N/A -17.94% U.S. Physical Therapy 5.03% 13.81% 6.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Birner Dental Mgmt Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Birner Dental Mgmt Services and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birner Dental Mgmt Services 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 0 4 0 0 2.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $106.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.19%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Birner Dental Mgmt Services.

Dividends

U.S. Physical Therapy pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Birner Dental Mgmt Services does not pay a dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Birner Dental Mgmt Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birner Dental Mgmt Services

Birner Dental Management Services, Inc. provides business services to dental practices in Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. It offers general dentistry services, including crowns and bridges; fillings, such as gold, porcelain, and composite inlays/onlays; implants; and aesthetic procedures, which include porcelain veneers and bleaching. The company also provides cleanings and periodontal services comprising root planing and scaling; and specialty dental services consisting of orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatrics, endodontics, and periodontics. It serves dentists, patients, and third-party payors. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed 68 offices, including 47 in Colorado, 11 in New Mexico, and 10 in Arizona under the PERFECT TEETH name. Birner Dental Management Services, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It provides workforce performance solutions, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of March 13, 2018, it operated 579 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

