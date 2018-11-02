Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 522,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,438,000 after acquiring an additional 239,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. Wedbush began coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on GrubHub from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on GrubHub from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GrubHub from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.48.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,466,322. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 96.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

