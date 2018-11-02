Birchview Capital LP Purchases Shares of 30,000 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA)

Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Dova Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.4% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned 0.11% of Dova Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOVA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 71,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alex Sapir acquired 21,700 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $495,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann downgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOVA opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

