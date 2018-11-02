BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.30

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 7453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $441.05 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.63.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark N. Wegman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $315,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Gitman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,952 shares of company stock worth $8,128,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 639.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.