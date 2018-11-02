Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 31.75%.

BMRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,189. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of -0.65. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

