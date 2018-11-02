BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.51. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $129,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,349.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,984. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 295,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $799,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.