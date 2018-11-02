Biogen Inc (BIIB) Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,188.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $43,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 9th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $335.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.01.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $315.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

