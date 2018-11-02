BioDelivery Sciences International’s (BDSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Our $5, 12-month price target is based on a DCF reflecting strong Belbuca growth to over $150M by 2022, cash- flow breakeven by end-2019, and overall profitability in 2020. Our DCF reflects a 10.5% WACC discount and negative -15% terminal value beyond 2027, and includes 93M shares (post-financing, plus other currently anti-dilutive shares).””

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 11,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.63. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 103.01% and a negative return on equity of 278.79%. Research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 151,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $428,950.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 520,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 167,039 shares of company stock valued at $473,271 in the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 113,779 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 31,749 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

