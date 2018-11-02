BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price target on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.54.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.85 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $217.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.63.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 278.79% and a negative net margin of 103.01%. On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 151,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $428,950.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 520,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,039 shares of company stock valued at $473,271. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,200,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,629,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

