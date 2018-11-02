Bio-Path (BPTH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,362. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.75% of Bio-Path worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

