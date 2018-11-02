BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,665.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,086.87 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $748.33 billion, a PE ratio of 366.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,091.53.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,899.75, for a total transaction of $3,902,086.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,518,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,272 shares of company stock valued at $66,675,598 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

