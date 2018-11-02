Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) PT Set at $4.00 by Deutsche Bank

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) received a $4.00 target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $6,060,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $934,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after buying an additional 183,791 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 82,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.