BidaskClub Upgrades State Bank Financial (STBZ) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STBZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $39.50 price objective on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Bank Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Get State Bank Financial alerts:

Shares of State Bank Financial stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $986.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. State Bank Financial has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $68.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Bank Financial by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,381 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in State Bank Financial by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,859,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,342,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.