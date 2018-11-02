BidaskClub Upgrades Northern Trust (NTRS) to “Hold”

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “$108.44” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $87.98 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 21,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $2,372,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $2,200,387.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,698. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 259.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 210,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 151,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 205,050 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 384,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,546,000 after buying an additional 66,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

