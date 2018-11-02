Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Lowered to “Market-Perform” at FIG Partners

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by stock analysts at FIG Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $118.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

