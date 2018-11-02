Benefitfocus (BNFT) PT Raised to $48.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

BNFT opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.07. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $148,896.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,045 shares of company stock worth $399,056 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $2,049,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 13.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 88.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 696,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 326,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

