Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Shares Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Benchmark Electronics traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.83. 1,191,881 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 407,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 354,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 458,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

Benchmark Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

