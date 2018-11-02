Bel Fuse (BELFA) Announces Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

Bel Fuse stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.17. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

