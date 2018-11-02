Baxter International (BAX) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baxter International from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.19.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,066. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,637,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,114,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,720 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,287 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,596,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,405,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

