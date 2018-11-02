Barrington Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Littelfuse (LFUS)

Barrington Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a report issued on Monday morning.

“We have a MARKET PERFORM investment rating on the shares. Company Description Littelfuse, Inc. engages in supplying of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. It offers electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial and specialty vehicles and sensors for automobile safety systems, as well as protection relays and power distribution centers for the safe control and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Electrical. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions. The Automotive segment maintains a direct sales force to service all the major automotive OEMs and system suppliers domestically.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LFUS. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, CL King set a $248.00 target price on Littelfuse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $188.68. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,459. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $163.43 and a 12 month high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ian Highley sold 12,118 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.80, for a total value of $2,663,536.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 350 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $78,025.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $774,681.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $6,314,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Littelfuse by 1,649.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 395,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,213,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $38,505,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 4,863.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,184 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 6,792.5% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 104,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 103,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Littelfuse by 209.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.