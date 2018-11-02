Barrington Research Analysts Give Virtusa (VRTU) a $64.00 Price Target

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) received a $64.00 price target from equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRTU. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. 53,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $159,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,425,480.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.