Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC)

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) – Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.40 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.41%.

SGC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

SGC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 4,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,185. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $274.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.38. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 157.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $112,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 66,787 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

