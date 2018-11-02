Barrick Gold (ABX) Shares Gap Up to $13.34

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.34. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 8653457 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.77 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABX. Ashler Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 78.2% during the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 18,297,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,249,000 after buying an additional 8,030,578 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 48,397,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,457,000 after buying an additional 5,873,410 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 144.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,729,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after buying an additional 4,567,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 138.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,285,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,534,000 after buying an additional 3,644,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,837,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,555,000 after buying an additional 1,915,898 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

