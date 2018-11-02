Barrick Gold (ABX) PT Raised to $15.50 at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 15.77 and a beta of -0.37. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 48,397,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,410 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,460,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,842 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 78.2% in the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 18,297,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,578 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,831,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 144.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,729,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,102 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

