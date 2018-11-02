Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $97.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $66,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 934.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after acquiring an additional 40,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.59. 1,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,244. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $467.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.26). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

