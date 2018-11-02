Barnes Group (B) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group Inc. is a global industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on B. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. DA Davidson set a $67.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of B stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

