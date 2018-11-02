Barings LLC Lowers Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in State Street by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in State Street by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,069 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in State Street by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,152,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,354,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 213,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in State Street by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,952,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,985,000 after purchasing an additional 205,964 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.07.

In other State Street news, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $134,002.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,893.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $28,523.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,777. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

