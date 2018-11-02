Barings LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $65.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.48 and a 52-week high of $83.52.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

