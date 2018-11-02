Barings LLC Acquires New Stake in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $858,689.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,155. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $38.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

