Barclays (BCS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barclays from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. Barclays has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Barclays had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth $100,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth $135,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth $201,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

