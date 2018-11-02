Barclays (BARC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. Cfra set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.56 ($2.99).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 177.96 ($2.33) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.08).

In other Barclays news, insider Mary Anne Citrino acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £3,520 ($4,599.50). Also, insider James E. Staley acquired 168,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £293,816.40 ($383,923.17). Insiders have purchased a total of 174,719 shares of company stock worth $30,466,850 over the last quarter.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

