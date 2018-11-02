Baozun (BZUN) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) rose 12.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $44.92. Approximately 2,517,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,219,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.87. Baozun had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 2,531.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 48.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

