Baozun (BZUN) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) rose 12.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $44.92. Approximately 2,517,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,219,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.
BZUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.
The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 2,531.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 48.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.
Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.