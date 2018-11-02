Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 103,351 Shares of Davita Inc (DVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.90% of Davita worth $220,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Davita by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its position in Davita by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Davita by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,284,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

