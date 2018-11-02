Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,557,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $250,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 83.6% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,681.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 261.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Shares of KNX opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.