Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,713,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $225,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 109,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Huntsman by 46.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Huntsman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Huntsman by 9.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 32.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

