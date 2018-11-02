Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,877 Shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT (EFAV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT (BATS:EFAV) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT by 2.5% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.59 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

