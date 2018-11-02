Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.70 Million Stake in Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of Boise Cascade worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,648,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,488,000 after purchasing an additional 528,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after acquiring an additional 266,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,818,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 145,060 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,574,000 after acquiring an additional 137,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE BCC opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.25. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 13,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $598,653.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,735.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $442,759.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,472 shares of company stock worth $1,567,444 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.