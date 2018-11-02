Bank of Montreal (BMO) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up about 0.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $105,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 148.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

NYSE BMO opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.7386 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

