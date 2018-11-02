Bank of Hawaii Has $4.99 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,747 shares of company stock worth $398,552 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.