Bank of America Reiterates $68.00 Price Target for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) received a $68.00 price objective from research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.62. 12,536,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,449,715. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $809,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,654,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,135,368,000 after buying an additional 477,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,301,661,000 after buying an additional 928,175 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after buying an additional 1,613,187 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,286,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $600,190,000 after buying an additional 56,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after buying an additional 2,543,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

