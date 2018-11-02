Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.65 Million Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,336.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 927,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 862,647 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,249 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.