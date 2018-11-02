Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.84% of Universal Electronics worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $161,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,562.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UEIC. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Universal Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $32.16 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $434.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

