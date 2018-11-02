Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,285 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $274.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.