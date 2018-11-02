Bank of America Boosts Atmos Energy (ATO) Price Target to $101.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.38.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $92.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $98.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at $585,407.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,978,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,565,000 after buying an additional 661,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 99.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 268,046 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,918,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 211,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 104.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 577.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 176,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 150,051 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.