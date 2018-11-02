Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Brean Capital

Brean Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

BXS stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 29,870.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.