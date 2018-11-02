Bancor Price Reaches $1.33 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $78.52 million and $1.49 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00021074 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, ABCC, Ethfinex and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00150761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00252791 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.74 or 0.09923874 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor’s launch date was February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 78,569,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,900,382 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network, Tidex, LATOKEN, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, Bancor Network, ABCC, Liqui and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.